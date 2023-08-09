Cadiz confirm deal to sign Atletico Madrid youngster is off, Rayo Vallecano move on the cards

Atletico Madrid will allow Sergio Camello to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, and he will almost certainly remain in LaLiga.

As per Relevo, Atletico Madrid had reached an agreement with Cadiz over the sale of the 22-year-old. However, as the latter have confirmed themselves in an official statement, a deal is now off, after they failed to agree person terms with Camello.

🚨| Atletico Madrid and Cádiz have reached an agreement for Sergio Camello. 🤝 [🎖️: @MatteMoretto via @beniarroyo_] pic.twitter.com/nHCB9GHgVV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 9, 2023

Cadiz have stated that Camello’s desire is to sign for Rayo Vallecano, whom he was on loan at last season. The Madrid-based side have agreed personal terms, but have yet to agree on a fee with Atletico.

It now looks set up for Camello to return to Vallecas before the end of the summer transfer window, although it will depend on Rayo Vallecano being able to match Atletico Madrid’s valuation of the young forward. Los Colchoneros will hope that an agreement comes soon, so that they can re-invest the funds in the transfer market.