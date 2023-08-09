Barcelona working against the clock to close deal for Manchester City superstar

Despite their well-documented financial issues, Barcelona are hoping to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. However, it will be far from easy to do so.

Manchester City do not want to sell the Portuguese international, especially having already lost Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia. Despite this, Barcelona want to do a deal, and according to MD, they are furiously working on one.

Barcelona know that a deal for Bernardo will be very complicated, but they are determined to pull it off. Franck Kessie’s departure to Al Ahli, as well as Ousmane Dembele’s impending move to Paris Saint-Germain, will give some margin to spend, but it is unlikely to be enough.

Bernardo wants to join Barcelona, but Man City are equally hoping to tie him down to a new contract. At this stage, the latter is far more likely, although Dembele’s departure will allow the LaLiga champions to put some effort towards a deal.