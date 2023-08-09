Barcelona will try to bring in Vito Roque this summer, meetings planned with Athletico Paranaense

Earlier this summer, Barcelona completed the eagerly-anticipated signing of Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, who they had been chasing for several months.

However, Roque did not join Barcelona automatically, with the decision having been taken to keep him at Athletico PR until next year. Despite this, the arrangement could now change, following the Brazilian side’s exit from the Copa Libertadores.

According to Albert Fernandez, Barcelona will look to bring Roque to the club this summer, with the sale of Franck Kessie and soon-to-be departure of Ousmane Dembele likely to allow the 18-year-old to be registered with LaLiga.

Barcelona will soon meet with Athletico PR to discuss the issue, although despite their insistence, there is a strong chance that Roque does not leave South America as his current club would not be able to sign a replacement, with the transfer window in Brazil closed at the end of July. Irrespectively, the situation will be one to watch.