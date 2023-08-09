Barcelona midfielder appears at training ground to say goodbye to squad ahead of imminent move

Barcelona are hoping to speed up the exits of players leaving the club this week, in a frantic bid to ensure all of their players are registered with La Liga ahead of their debut on Sunday against Getafe. Currently just 13 are eligible as senior players.

One of those exits thought to be on the verge of confirmation is that of Franck Kessie to Al Ahli. The Ivorian midfielder has been declared surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez.

Franck Kessie returned to the #Barca training ground this morning. He is expected to depart the club imminently. via @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/zeLPBUFhcl — Football España (@footballespana_) August 9, 2023

MD say that Kessie will seal his move to Saudi Arabia for €12.5m, although the figure has varied depending on reports between €11m and €15m. Jijantes also captured Kessie arriving at the Ciutat Esportiva, where he spent 20 minutes at the training ground bidding farewell to his teammates.

🚨 Kessié is back in Barcelona to say goodbye to his teammates. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 9, 2023

The operation is expected to generate somewhere in the region of €8-10m in salary limit for Barcelona, which going off estimates, could be enough to register the likes of Ilkay Gundogan. The former Manchester City captain will be a priority for Barcelona, as Gundogan can walk for free if he is not registered by Sunday.