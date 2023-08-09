Barcelona confirm sale of midfielder to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in €12.5m deal

After just over 12 months at the club, Franck Kessie has left Barcelona to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, as confirmed by the reigning LaLiga champions.

FC Barcelona and Al-Ahli SC have agreed on a 12.5 million euro transfer for the player Franck Kessie. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2023

Kessie joined Barcelona from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer, and despite a slow start, he grew at the club, and he stepped up in the absences of Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, who were both injured in stages last season.

However, with the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, and Barcelona’s financial issues still a grave concern, the decision has been taken to sell him, and Al Ahli have picked him up in a deal worth €12.5m.

مسيرة حافلـة مع الكبار، وللقصة بقية هنـا 🫡💚#WelcomeKessié pic.twitter.com/bDlezig1mM — النادي الأهلي السعودي (@ALAHLI_FC) August 9, 2023

Barcelona will be delighted to receive these funds, which they will hope to use to register their new signings, including Gundogan, ahead of the new LaLiga season, which gets underway in just two days’ time.

Kessie won’t be the last player to leave Barcelona this week, with Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain also expected to be finalised in the next few days.