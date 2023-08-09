Atletico Madrid and Cadiz reach agreement for 22-year-old forward

Atletico Madrid foward Sergio Camello looks as if he will be on his way out of the club this summer, and he will not be short of options.

Several teams have shown an interest in the 22-year-old, and Rayo Vallecano were said to have agreed a second loan deal for Camello, but that deal never went through.

Camello has also had interest from elsewhere, but it appears that Atletico are keen to cash in on him now. Diario AS claim that Cadiz and Los Rojiblancos have reached an understanding at around €5m for the tireless forward.

Nevertheless, Camello himself is yet to give the green light. Diego Simeone does not see Camello as part of his long- or short-term plans, and he has been training with the B side in preseason of late.

Scoring 5 goals and giving 7 assists last season, Camello was a very useful addition to Rayo. While not clinical with his chances, the work he got through and his movement were essential at Vallecas last season – something that would not doubt go down well at Cadiz with Sergio Gonzalez.