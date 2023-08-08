Xavi Hernandez allays fears over possible Ronald Araujo injury following Joan Gamper Trophy victory

Barcelona capped off their pre-season schedule in fine style on Tuesday as they won the Joan Gamper Trophy, coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in an enthralling match at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Late goals from Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Ez Abde secured the victory for Barcelona, although it was not a perfect evening, as Ronald Araujo had to be replaced in the first half following a strong challenge from Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez.

Fortunately for Barcelona, Araujo is not injured, and was just taken off as a precaution, as confirmed by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

This is very good news for Barcelona, who are already struggling in central defence due to injuries for Andreas Christensen and summer signing Inigo Martinez.

Xavi will hope that Araujo is fit for Barcelona’s first match of the new LaLiga season, which sees him travel to face Jose Bordalas’ Getafe on Sunday evening.