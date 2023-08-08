WATCH: Tottenham Hotspur get back on level terms against Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Having fallen behind after only three minutes, Tottenham Hotspur have bounced back to level the scores against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy match in Montjuic.

Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona an early lead after some good play between Oriol Romeu and Raphinha, which exposed Spurs’ backline.

However, the Premier League side have now equalised, despite Ange Postecoglou having named a second-string side for the match. It is Oliver Skipp who has got the goal, the English midfielder finishing beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after Giovani Lo Celso’s initial effort hit the post.

Xavi Hernandez will be disappointed by the manner in which Spurs’ equaliser came about. The play down the left was rather easy, and both Lo Celso and Skipp were left unmarked inside the penalty area.

It may only be a friendly, but these are areas that Xavi will know that Barcelona need to be better at as they go into the new LaLiga season this weekend.