WATCH: Robert Lewandowski scores Barcelona’s first goal at Montjuic in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona are playing their typical curtain raiser – the Joan Gamper Trophy – against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening, and they have made the perfect start, taking the lead after only three minutes.

Xavi Hernandez named a very strong side for the match, which is also Barcelona’s first at their new temporary home of the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. By comparison, Spurs named a second-string line-up, and it has shown in the opening stages.

Robert Lewandowski is the man that has opened the scoring for Barcelona, after excellent build-up play from Oriol Romeu and Raphinha.

Xavi will be delighted with his side’s fast start, even if it is only a friendly versus a Spurs “B team”. The play leading up to the goal was delightful, and Lewandowski’s finish was clinical, as is usually the case with the Polish striker.

Barcelona will hope to add a few more goals in the match, as they look to put themselves in an excellent position ahead of the new LaLiga season.