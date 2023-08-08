WATCH: Oliver Skipp scores his and Tottenham Hotspur’s second as Barcelona fall behind

Barcelona had taken a very early lead in their Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur, but just over half an hour later, they now find themselves behind.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Olympic Stadium, following neat build-up play from Oriol Romeu and Raphinha. However, Oliver Skipp equalised midway through the first half. finishing after Giovani Lo Celso’s effort hit the post.

Spurs have now taken the lead in Montjuic, and it is Skipp that has his second, bulleting an unstoppable header beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from an Ivan Perisic cross.

It had been such a promising start to the match for Barcelona, who have also lost Ronald Araujo to a suspected injury. Their hopes of winning the Joan Gamper trophy look far from great now, which will be a pretty big disappointment for Xavi Hernandez, especially as they are only playing a second-string Spurs side.