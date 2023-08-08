WATCH: Lamine Yamal’s outstanding 13-minute cameo for Barcelona against Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona ended their pre-season schedule in fine style on Tuesday evening, as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 to win the Joan Gamper Trophy in their inaugural match at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Barcelona had been trailing with just over 10 minutes remaining, but the introduction of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in the 80th minute changed things in their favour.

The youngster had an outstanding cameo, and he was involved in all three goals. He did brilliantly well to set up Ferran Torres for the equaliser, and he played in Torres for Ansu Fati’s goal, and also Fermin Lopez for Ez Abde’s strike.

Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon, formerly of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, will be having nightmares about Yamal, who ran him ragged during the youngster’s 13 minutes on the pitch.

It was a serious impressive performance from Yamal, and Xavi Hernandez will no doubt be seriously considering keeping him around the Barcelona first team for the new season, especially if he is able to replicate these displays.