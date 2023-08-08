WATCH: Ferran Torres continues excellent pre-season form after scoring equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona had been heading towards losing their final pre-season fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy, but with just 10 minutes or so remaining, they are now back on level terms.

Robert Lewandowski had opened the scoring for Barcelona inside the first three minutes, although two first half goals from Oliver Skipp ensured that Spurs were in the driving seat at the Olympic Stadium.

However, Ferran Torres has now equalised to make it 2-2, having been set up by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, with both players have recently come on as substitutes.

Torres has been in excellent form so far in pre-season for Barcelona. He scored against Arsenal and Real Madrid, and he has now added his third of summer here against Spurs.

The 23-year-old will certainly be giving Xavi Hernandez food for thought ahead of the new season, especially with Ousmane Dembele leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days.