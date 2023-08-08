U20 World Cup winner leaves Valencia to join Serie A giants Juventus

Valencia have an unfortunate knack of selling some of their most valuable assets every summer, and this year is no different. Giorgi Mamardashvili could leave before the end of the summer, while Yunus Musah has already joined AC Milan.

Musah has been joined in Italy by another promising Los Che prospect, Facundo Gonzalez. The 20-year-old central defender, who won the U20 World Cup with Uruguay earlier this year, has joined Juventus, as confirmed by the Old Lady.

Ufficiale | Facundo González è un giocatore della Juventus — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 8, 2023

Gonzalez, who had also been wanted by Milan, has signed a three-year deal at Juventus, where he will hope to see first team opportunities, something that was distinctly lacking at Valencia.

It is a depressing state of affairs for Valencia supporters, who have become accustomed to their club selling on a string of promising and excellent players over the last few years. As much as they’d love this trend to be bucked, it looks unlikely that this will be the case any time soon.