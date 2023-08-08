Real Sociedad continue pursuit of Manchester United defender, exploring loan for Arsenal defender

Real Sociedad and Manchester United are continuing their talks over Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, but without a finish line in sight.

La Real are keen on bringing van de Beek in on loan in order to facilitate their Champions League charge this season, but United are keen to ensure the deal is a permanent one.

Fabrizio Romano notes that a new round of talks is expected this week, as the pair try to work out a solution, but it would be a surprise to see the Txuri-Urdin commit to an operation that they consider financially irresponsible. More so when considering that van de Beek has been without regular game time for several seasons, and cost United €40m.

Manchester United have new round of talks scheduled over four deals 🔴 ◉ Harry Maguire & Scott McTominay with West Ham. ◉ Donny van de Beek loan with Real Sociedad. ◉ Fred permanent transfer with several clubs keen. …Amrabat & Todibo remain among top targets, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/lrBJE3kut6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

MD go on to highlight several more operations involving La Real. According to their information, they want to strengthen the left-back area and bring in another midfielder before the window shuts.

They quote Relevo’s information that La Real have asked Arsenal for Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney on loan. Tierney has lost his starting spot at the Emirates, and a year in Donostia-San Sebastian could suit both.

Sevilla midfielder Oscar Rodriguez is another player they have asked about as per Ruben Uria, and 20-year-old Manchester City midfielder Jason McAtee is another on their shortlist, as per Mail Sport.

It appears Sporting Director Roberto Olabe is not resting on his laurels for their return to the Champions League, and having already brought in Andre Silva and Hamari Traore, if they could strengthen the left-back spot, and find a David Silva replacement, they would be looking very strong.