Premier League side offer Barcelona €50m for Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is reportedly open to leaving the club for an ‘interesting’ offer, and one Premier League side my try to convince him that they are indeed worth leaving the Blaugrana for.

According to Gerard Romero, an unnamed Premier League side have offered the Blaugrana €50m for their Fati. The only other detail given is that the side in question is not in the Champions League.

While the vast majority of Premier League sides could put together the money for him, but the major sides it may refer to are Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea.

🚨 There's a Premier League side that don't play in the Champions League that have offered €50m for Ansu Fati. @gerardromero 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DLWwVByLlI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 8, 2023

According to El Desmarque, Fati is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but this stands out amongst the general consensus that Fati is not interested in a move to the Middle East. Paris Saint-Germain have been ruled out, and thus it appears that the Premier League is the only real option for Fati.

How much Barcelona would demand for Fati is not yet clear. Now in the process of losing Ousmane Dembele, they may be both less desperate for immediate income, and more wary of selling their forward with perhaps the highest ceiling, in spite of his injury issues.