Neymar Junior lining up MLS move following Barcelona snub – report

Kylian Mbappe has dominated news surrounding Paris Saint-Germain over the last few weeks, but his current teammate Neymar Junior looks just as likely to leave by the end of the summer.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the last few days, although Xavi Hernandez is reportedly not keen on his former teammate returning to the club.

Neymar’s three main options for this summer are Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and the MLS, according to Relevo. Following Xavi’s snub, a move to the United States appears to be the 31-year-old’s preferred option.

Neymar Senior has denied that his son wants to leave PSG this summer, although it looks like the French champions want to sell him, as they embark on a new era under former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique.

It remains to be seen how Neymar’s situation at PSG progresses over the next couple of weeks, but it appears that a return to Barcelona is not on the cards.