Multiple squad number changes to occur at Barcelona once Ousmane Dembele departs

As was confirmed by Rafa Yuste on Tuesday, Ousmane Dembele’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is close to being completed, just over a week after the French champions triggered his release clause.

While Dembele’s departure will no doubt have a significant effect on Xavi Hernandez’s squad, it will also see multiple squad numbers being changed, as Sport have reported.

Raphinha, who is expected to take over as the number one option on the right wing, is keen to take the number 11 jersey, which is currently held by Ferran Torres. Torres will allow the Brazilian to take his number as long as he can have seven, which will be vacant once Dembele leaves.

Barcelona are yet to officially confirm their squad numbers for the new season, so the change could well happen once Dembele’s departure is official. It remains to be seen whether Raphinha and Torres do indeed take up these new numbers.