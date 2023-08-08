Espanyol to have stadium ban reduced for pitch invasion against Barcelona

Espanyol will only have one of their games behind closed doors at the RCDE Stadium this year, after their ban was reduced by the appeals committee.

Following 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in May, during which Barcelona confirmed their La Liga title victory, Espanyol fans took poorly to their celebrations on the pitch after the final whistle. The fans broke through security and began invading the pitch, chasing the Barcelona squad from the playing service.

Originally, they were handed a two-game sanction which would see the RCDE Stadium shut for their first two games in Segunda. Against Racing Santander, they will not have fans, but they can now let their support in for their clash with Amorebieta, as per Cadena Cope.

Espanyol felt their sanction was too harsh, but equally the point of the sanction is to deter fans from doing so again, and to ensure clubs take the necessary measures. Given the safety of Barcelona’s players and staff was endangered, many will question whether this sanction achieves that.