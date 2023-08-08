Eden Hazard in the wilderness as he continues without a club

Former Real Madrid star and Belgium international Eden Hazard is yet to find a club this summer, and it is proving much more difficult than many might have thought.

According to Sport, Hazard has not had any offers this summer. His contract expired in July, and while there was some suggestion that Inter Miami in Major League Soccer might try to pair him with Lionel Messi, the arrival of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets has put paid to that idea.

Hazard is still just 32, but following his disastrous big-money move to Real Madrid, it appears other clubs have lost faith in his ability to impact games.

Retirement has been mentioned on a number of occasions for Hazard, despite his relatively young age for it in the modern age. Hazard has rubbished these rumours in the past, claiming he has ‘been resting for three years’ and still has plenty of football left in him.