Celta Vigo lining up move for highly-rated 25-year-old to strengthen goalkeeping options

One area that is a major concern for Celta Vigo at this stage is the goalkeeping department. Ruben Blanco’s permanent move to Marseille has left Ivan Villar as the only fit senior option for Rafa Benitez, with Argentine veteran Agustin Marchesin still several weeks away from being available for selection.

As a result, Los Celestes will look to strengthen the position in the transfer market, and according to Relevo, they are looking into sign Bosnian stopper Vladana Kovacevic.

Kovacevic was part of the Rakow Częstochowa side that shocked Poland last season to win the Ekstraklasa for the first time in their history. The 25-year-old played an integral role, and Celta could now look to make him their new number one.

Benitez will be keen to improve his goalkeeping options as soon as possible, especially since Villar is his only real starter at this stage. It remains to be seen whether Kovacevic is the man that Celta Vigo are able to bring in.