Barcelona working to close €50m sale before the end of the day

Barcelona are reportedly looking to tie up the sale of Ousmane Dembele today, according to the reports in Catalonia.

The Blaugrana want to speed up his exit in order to ensure that they can register their new signings and new contracts before their La Liga opener, as per Diari ARA. It could have hefty consequences if they do not manage to do so.

Simultaneously, with the Joan Gamper Trophy fast approaching, it would be preferable for all involved if Dembele was not presented to a crowd he is leaving imminently, with Barcelona taking on Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Thus they will do what they can in order to get his exit done before the match this evening, and save an awkward situation for all involved.

BREAKING: Barcelona and Dembélé are on the verge of reaching an agreement for his departure. The ideal scenario for Barça is for the agreement to be reached TODAY and for the player to no longer be at the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Previously it had been reported that Barcelona and Director of Football Mateu Alemany were willing to delay the deal until the 21st of August, as they try to ensure they receive more than the €27m they will be due from his €50m fee.

That was the latest they had to complete the deal, and Alemany was reportedly considering holding the deal up as a method of applying pressure on PSG and Dembele’s agent to negotiate.

Yet it appears Barcelona’s financial needs, as is so often the case, will take priority in this case. At any rate, it should allow Barcelona to move ahead with their planning sooner rather than later in the transfer window.