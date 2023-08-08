Barcelona win Joan Gamper Trophy after coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur

In their final match before the start of the new season, Barcelona have come from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in their first match at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, winning the Joan Gamper Trophy in the process.

Xavi Hernandez named a very strong side for the match, which included giving Gavi his first start of pre-season. Barcelona made a very fast start to the match, and took the lead inside three minutes when excellent build-up play from Oriol Romeu and Raphinha allowed Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring.

Despite Ange Postecoglou naming a second-string side, Spurs grew into the game, and they equalised just before the half hour mark. Sergio Reguilon’s cut-back found Giovani Lo Celso, whose effort hit the post, but the rebound was turned in by Oliver Skipp.

Skipp would give Spurs the lead soon after, as he bulleted a header from an Ivan Perisic cross past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal.

Barcelona had looked like heading towards defeat, but three late goals swung the match back in their favour. Ferran Torres equalised with 10 minutes remaining, before Ansu Fati and Ez Abde both scored in added time to secure victory.

ABDE PUTS THE GAME TO BED. pic.twitter.com/qKu4la9qKJ — Sam 💎 (@FcbxSam) August 8, 2023

Barcelona will be pleased to have won the Joan Gamper Trophy once again, and they will surely go into Sunday’s LaLiga opener against Getafe with lots of confidence.