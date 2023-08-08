Barcelona defender a doubt for Joan Gamper trophy against Tottenham with La Liga 5 days away

Barcelona are sweating on the fitness of Andreas Christensen, as La Liga approaches fast round the corner.

The Blaugrana will face Tottenham Hotspur in their season curtain-raiser the Joan Gamper trophy on Tuesday night, which will be their first tie with Montjuic as their home stadium this season too.

A number of Spurs players are set to be absent too, including Harry Kane, who is thought to be in talks over a move to Bayern Munich.

For Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan is set to overcome his muscle problem and be fit for the Gamper trophy, as per MD. Gavi is also due to make his first appearance of the preseason, with Sport saying his back problems have healed in time.

Yet Christensen is still struggling with an Achilles’ tendon strain, which took him off against Real Madrid just over a week ago. The Danish defender must now be considered a doubt for their tie on Sunday against Getafe for their league opener. Inigo Martinez is not over his foot problems, and is likely to be out for several weeks yet too.

Fortunately for Xavi Hernandez, he will have Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo available for both the Gamper and the Getafe match, as things stand. Likely Sergi Roberto or Sergino Dest will fill in at right-back if Kounde is back in his natural position.