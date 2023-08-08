Barcelona agree €180m deal to sell 49% stake of Barca Studios

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last few years have been very well-known, and they have looked into various different ways in order to generate funds.

Barca Studios is one of these ways. Previously, the club had agreed a deal to sell it to Orpheus Media and Socios.com, with the two companies having a total 49% stake.

As has recently been reported by Gerard Romero, Barcelona have now re-sold that stake to Mountain Nazca, a private equity fund manager, in a deal worth €180m.

Orpheus Media and Socios.com will be paid a share of this in order to give up their stake, and it is believed that Barcelona will net a fee of €30m, which they can use towards fixing their financial situation.

Coupled with the impending sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie, Barcelona have been able to generate significant funds over the last week or so, some of which are likely to be re-invested in the transfer market.