Atletico Madrid to loan out talented young winger

Atletico Madrid have loaned out another of their B team players to Real Zaragoza, as the close relations between the two clubs continue.

Last season Victor Mollejo and Giovanni Simeone were loaned to Zaragoza, the former has also returned to La Romareda.

Real Zaragoza will pay €400,000 to Atletico Madrid for the loan of German Valera.

Now, they have brought in winger German Valera on loan. Left-footed and often operating off the right, he will strengthen Zaragoza for the coming season in exchange for a reported €400k fee.

Last season Valera was on loan at Andorra, where he was a regular, appearing in 39 games and contributing to four goals. It is rumoured that Espanyol were also interested in his signature.

Santiago Mouriño is on his way to Real Zaragoza.

Zaragoza may well max out their loan allowance from Atletico, capped at three, with reports that central defender Santiago Mourino is also on his way to Aragon. Mourino only recently joined from Uruguayan football, and is thought to be a long-term project at the Metropolitano – clearly they feel a year in Segunda is the next step for him.