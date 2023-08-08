Atletico Madrid legend singles out ‘personal ego’ as the reason Joao Felix must leave

Former Atletico Madrid captain and icon Diego Godin has explained that Joao Felix‘s failure to integrate into the mentality at the club is the reason he must depart.

The Portuguese forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer, and while Felix is still part of the team, nobody is under any illusions that an exit is the best solution for all involved.

Few understand Diego Simeone as well as Godin, and recently retired Uruguayan defender has pointed to the group mentality as non-negotiable for Simeone and Los Colchoneros.

“If the boy wants to leave or the club wants him to leave, it is clear that he could not adapt to a family. If there is one thing Cholo tried to ensure, it is that the group is above any personal ego, and taking care of that is essential for how Atletico competes.”

Not many argue about Felix’s talent, but it seems as if the only way he can exploit it is somewhere else.

“He is a boy with a lot of quality, but he has not connected with Cholo and presumably not with the group,” Godin told Cadena Cope.

“Knowing what Koke or Antoine (Griezmann) are like, they will have tried to point him in the right direction in the nicest way possible, but they have not have succeeded.”

Nevertheless, he finds himself somewhat stuck at Atletico for the time being. The high demands of Atletico Madrid for a loan or a transfer are prohibitive for most sides, as they try to recoup their money. Equally Felix, seems intent on playing for a side in European competition too.