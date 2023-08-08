Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender in talks over move to Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid recruited heavily in defence at the start of this transfer window, but they might need to dip into the market again. That is because Mario Hermoso could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old only has a year left on his deal, and looked as if he would be certain exit during the winter months, but ended up being crucial for Los Colchoneros during their revival in the second half of last season.

Yet according to Relevo, Hermoso is now in talks over a move with Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. They are yet to reach a deal with Atletico though, and Diario AS say they have rejected their first offer.

Similarly, Stefan Savic has been a target for Al Shabab of late, and they are currently waiting on them to get close to the €14m fee they are demanding for him.

It looks as if Los Rojiblancos could well get good money for players that were unlikely to fetch much of a fee. Yet losing Savic and Hermoso would be a major blow to their plans for this season, and could derail matters for El Cholo.

