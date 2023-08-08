Andres Iniesta to continue playing football in the Middle East

Former Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta will not be retiring this summer after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan this June.

Iniesta was in tears as he left the place in Japan that had been his home for the past five years, having agreed to mutually terminate his deal with Vissel.

It has been thought that he might hang up his boots, but the 39-year-old has continued training through the summer in both Barcelona and his home town of Albacete.

Now Sport say that he will sign on with Emirates Club FC, in the United Arab Emirates. From Ras Al-Khaimah, near Dubai, Iniesta will remain an active footballer into his forties, barring a surprise.

Iniesta has been open about the fact that retirement is approaching, and has admitted that he would like to return to Barcelona down the line. He felt it was more likely to be working as a Sporting Director or with La Masia, rather than as a coach however.