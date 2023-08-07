WATCH: Lionel Messi does it again, rescuing Inter Miami with brace in extremis

Lionel Messi was brought to Major League Soccer in a blockbuster deal that saw not only Inter Miami involved in the offer, but also sponsors and streaming services. They could scarcely have asked for a more blockbuster opening to his career in the USA.

Messi comes off the back five goals and an assist in his opening three Inter Miami games, which was enough to see them through to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup.

For the first time Messi went on the road, travelling to face Dallas FC, and there too he was in top form. Opening the scoring with a typical finish from a typical Jordi Alba cutback, it all felt very familiar to keen observers of his time at Barcelona.

Dallas would end up going 3-1 up, at which point Alba was again on hand to pick out Bryan Cremaschi to pull another back. With the game approaching its final five minutes, and Dallas now 4-3 to the good, Messi stepped up to find the top corner from a free-kick in superhero fashion.

The match itself would end 4-4, after which Inter went through 5-3 on penalties. Inter Miami are now through to the quarter-finals, where they will be back in action this Friday. Messi now has three braces on the bounce, and in total, 8 goal contributions in 4 games. So far, the Messi in Miami show has been unmissable.