Valencia defender undergoes medical at Juventus

Valencia are set to lose one of their most promising youngsters to Juventus, which confirmation of a deal for Facundo Gonzalez imminent.

Gonzalez, 20, is yet to make his full debut for Valencia, but the central defender is one of the most highly rated prospects at Paterna. Currently playing for Valencia Mestalla, their B team, Gonzalez excelled for Uruguay’s under-20 side in their victory at the South American Championship.

The terms of a deal are not yet clear, but his exit has been rumoured for some time. AC Milan have also been linked to Gonzalez, but after the Bianconeri posted a video of him arriving in Turin for a medical, it appears they have pipped their rivals to his signature.

Valencia, who are yet to do much business this transfer window, to the distaste of Manager Ruben Baraja, will be hoping they can spend that income to strengthen the side. The likes of Edinson Cavani and Yunus Musah have left, while Pepelu and Cenk Ozkacar are the headlines coming into the club, the latter of which was made a permanent addition after a loan last year.