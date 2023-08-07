Suprise at Barcelona as defender is put up for sale after just a year

Barcelona have been doing their best to free up money this summer, shifting some of the players that are not essential to the side. However few saw them looking to sell Marcos Alonso.

The veteran Spanish left-back only joined last summer from Chelsea on a free, and did struggle at times last season, although it should be pointed out that many of his appearances came in the unfamiliar position of central defence.

Yet following the departure of Jordi Alba, many assumed Alonso would play second fiddle to Alejandro Balde this season, being the only other natural left-back in the squad. Yet Gerard Romero has reported that Barcelona have put Alonso up for sale.

🚨 Marcos Alonso is for sale. @gerardromero 🇪🇸 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 7, 2023

The idea at Barcelona is that they would bring in Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and Ivan Fresneda, thus allowing Cancelo to operate both as a right-back and a left-back, with Balde and Fresneda the other options in the position.

Y si el plan es: – Marcos Alonso y Dest salida

– Fresneda y Cancelo in

– Fresneda y Cancelo laterales y João también puede doblar esa posición de Balde 😅😅😅 https://t.co/p0nahhQtrZ — Martín (@martinminan_) July 31, 2023

Of course this would require both Fresneda and Cancelo to be signed, and there are doubts about whether the Blaugrana can get both of those operations done.

Even so, Alonso is not thought to be a large earner, and is on a one-year deal after the club extended his contract six months ago. While they might try to move Alonso on, other exits are likely to be looked at with much more urgency.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images