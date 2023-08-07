Real Madrid to be without three players for La Liga opener away to Athletic Club

Real Madrid will be without three of players for their La Liga opener against Athletic Club this weekend through injury.

Los Blancos will travel to Bilbao this Saturday, where they will face Athletic Club in a showpiece opener for the season at the Nuevo San Mames.

It could well see the likes of Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia make their debuts for the club, while Joselu Mato and Brahim Diaz could also make their first appearances since returning.

Yet Arda Guler will not be making his debut. The Turkish starlet is still recovering from a meniscus problem expected to keep him out for most of August. The prognosis is similar for Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos, both of whom have muscle problems themselves. As per Marca, they were the only three absences from training on Monday, as they prepare for their trip to the Basque Country.

Meanwhile Ernesto Valverde is hoping to have a fully fit squad available by Saturday, where Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta could also make his debut. There are doubts over several key members of the squad in Yeray Alvarez, Dani Garcia and Yuri Berchiche. All three have slight injuries, and missed their friendly draw (1-1) with Manchester United over the weekend.

What is not in doubt is that it is sure to be a fascinating occasion, and an electric atmosphere. Two seasons back Barcelona opened their La Liga campaign in a thunderous San Mames that saw Memphis Depay equalise from an Inigo Martinez opener.