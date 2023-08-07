Pep Guardiola singles out veteran La Liga manager for praise

Manchester City are due to take on Sevilla on Wednesday in the UEFA Supercup final, and Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his opposite number.

Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar was most famed for keeping Eibar in La Liga for six years running despite their tiny resources, until he took over in Andalusia. Upon joining Sevilla, he turned around a flailing team, leading them to Europa League glory.

Guardiola told UEFA.com that Mendilibar always left his mark on his teams.

“I know him from my time at Barcelona. He turned things around at Sevilla in no time. When you see a Mendilibar team play you can immediately recognise his influence. They get forward quickly, make use of the wings, put in a lot of crosses and get into the box well.”

On the whole, he was just as impressed with Sevilla’s work in the Europa League as the rest of the football world.

“I tip my hat to what this club has done in the UEFA Europa League. It’s incredible. They know how to perform in European competitions and it will be a good Super Cup final. I am delighted to be facing Sevilla and to see Mendilibar again after so long.”

Sevilla brought home their seventh Europa League last season, and while their record in the Champions League remains less remarkable, the fanbase in Nervion are no doubt perfectly content with the way things have worked out. Now the challenge for Mendilibar will be to return Sevilla to the top four, after a disastrous La Liga campaign, at least until he arrived.