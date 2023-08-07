Pep Guardiola explains Joao Cancelo absence from Manchester City defeat to Arsenal

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo looks as if he is on his way out this summer, but clearly he is yet to find a home that suits all parties.

Barcelona want to be that home, and have opened negotiations with City for the Portuguese defender, with many believing him to be their first choice for what has been a problem position for some time.

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City took on Arsenal on Sunday in the Community Shield, which they ended up losing on penalties following a 1-1 draw, without Cancelo in the squad. However Guardiola dismissed talk that it was anything to do with a move away from City.

“He had to go to Portugal to fsort out a family issue,” Guardiola told Sport, which calmed any speculation that a move may be imminent.

Cancelo is one of two right-backs that Barcelona are attempting to sign in the next three weeks or so, should they be able to agree terms on a deal. The 29-year-old left City on loan last January to join Bayern Munich, but the German giants decided against pursuing him this summer. For Barcelona, he is one a few affordable but quality options they can go after this summer.