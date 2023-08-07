Manchester City star close to renewal has hope of deal fades in Barcelona

Barcelona look as if they will have to forget about Manchester City star Bernardo Silva for another summer, as his chances of moving to Catalonia grow ever more distant.

Silva seemingly wants to resolve his future this week, and it looks as if that might be the case. Barcelona had their first offer for Silva rejected, and despite the Portuguese reportedly asking Guardiola to be allowed to leave, is growing closer to a renewal.

Manchester City position remains clear on Bernardo Silva: no intention to open talks with any club, as reported last week. 🔵⛔️ #MCFC Official new contract proposal will be sent to Bernardo very soon, already this week. It will be up to the player at that point. pic.twitter.com/27IJ4VLz6p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Guardiola has maintained that if an acceptable offer comes in for Silva, then he will be allowd to leave for Barcelona. However with that prospect as of yet unfulfilled, Silva is looking at a new contract with City. The 28-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025.

Fabrizio Romano says that Silva will be sent an offer this week, and that tallies with a report from MD, which claims that Silva will not wait much longer for Barcelona to make an offer City can accept. Having rejected talks with City for the past two years, this time he will negotiate a new deal at City.

For Barcelona it would see the player that Xavi Hernandez has been keen to bring to the club for some time escape their clutches, although if Guardiola is true to his word, it might not change matters too much next year. However this summer it seems unlikely that it could happen.