Giuliano Simeone given diagnosis after horror injury as Diego Simeone visits hospital

Alaves are on the hunt for a new striker in the remaining three-and-a-half weeks of the transfer window, after Giuliano Simeone was ruled out for most of the campaign.

Less than a week before the La Liga season is due to get underway, Simeone underwent surgery for a broken shin and ankle bones following his horror injury during a friendly against Burgos.

The injury will keep him out for 6-8 months, as per MD, and is a major blow for both player, ahead of his first La Liga campaign, and El Glorioso.

Diego Simeone with his son Giuliano Simeone in the hospital following his horrible injury yesterday. pic.twitter.com/V0UvRPsqyy — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 7, 2023

Manager of his parent club, Diego Simeone, visited Giuliano his son in hospital following the surgery. He sent him a message of support on social media saying ‘One day less for you to come back stronger.’

The gruesome injury comes just after he had signed a new deal until 2028 with Atletico Madrid, but was due to try and kick on during his loan spell at Alaves this season. He was their main attacking reinforcement this summer, following a decent campaign at Real Zaragoza last season.