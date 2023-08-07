Barcelona

Barcelona forward rejects ‘irresistible’ offer from Saudi Arabia

Barcelona seemed as if they were unable to attract offers for any of their front line earlier in the summer, but if reports are to be believed, Ansu Fati has had two sides come knocking at his door in the last few days.

Reportedly Paris Saint-Germain were interested in his services, but Ansu had no intention of listening to that offer.

Now according to Javi Miguel of Diario AS, Ansu has also received an ‘irresistible’ offer from Saudi Arabia too.

Yet Gerard Romero claims that so far Ansu is indeed resisting, and has said no to the Saudi recruitment drive for the time being. He has maintained a stance, both privately and publicly (via his agent Jorge Mendes), that he wants to stay and succeed at Barcelona.

There had been some suggestion that Ansu was unhappy with the game time he was receiving, and no doubt that will be a topic this campaign again. In fairness to Xavi Hernandez, Ansu often did not take those opportunities last campaign, but after a sharp preseason, perhaps the Fati of old is back for good. Barcelona have always maintained publicly that they have no intetnion of selling Fati.

