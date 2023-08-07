Barcelona forward keen on stay despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain

It appears as if it is only a matter of time until Ousmane Dembele completes his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, but Ansu Fati is not likely to follow him as things stand.

On Sunday it was reported that PSG were showing interest in Ansu. It had been reported by Gerard Romeu that the 20-year-old would consider a move away from Barcelona this summer, due to the simple fact that he is not getting the game time he wants. Seemingly he did not feel as if he had a good chance of doing so under Manager Xavi Hernandez too.

📁 CARPETA ANSU FATI El canterano se plantea abandonar el Barça viendo la poca participación y confianza con el entrenador durante esta pretemporada. El jugador quiere jugar y ser una pieza clave del equipo. Si no se le garantiza continuidad en el equipo, prefiere buscar una… pic.twitter.com/Tfhg8xqAUf — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 6, 2023

However that idea has since been contradicted. Sport say that as was the case earlier this summer, Ansu remains determined to succeed at Barcelona. He has not listened to any offers all summer, and that is the case for PSG interest too.

Ansu Fati situation, one to watch until the end of the summer. 🔵🔴 #FCB Ansu would love to stay at Barça; message on player side has always been strong and clear. But clubs behind the scenes are still pushing to open talks with Barcelona. Up to the club. pic.twitter.com/BRyXQmE0H0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

This idea is backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who also believes Fati wants to continue at Barcelona for the time being. The Italian transfer guru does concede that various clubs would be keen on buying him.

Barcelona have publicly always maintained that Fati is a non-transferable asset, but not too long he was being talked about as one of the candidates to exit the club in order to raise funds. No doubt the exit of Dembele will have an impact on this decision too.