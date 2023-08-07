Barcelona forward Ansu Fati open to departure this summer due to Xavi Hernandez stance

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is no longer ruling out a departure from the club, according to Relevo.

The 20-year-old forward struggled for minutes last season, as he continued to look somewhat off the pace following a series of injuries in the previous campaign.

Yet earlier this summer, Agent Jorge Mendes told the press that Fati did not want to anywhere. In recent days, there have been links to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which he has so far said no to.

According to Matteo Moretto’s information, there is little in the way of interest from PSG, but Ansu will leave Barcelona if an ‘interesting’ offer arrives.

This is due to the fact that he does not feel he is priority for Manager Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach selected him from the start just 13 times last season, and it has been clear for some time that he does not feel the young forward is in his best XI.

It is a tricky case for Barcelona to handle. Few forwards have come through La Masia with his talent in recent years, and of all the forwards in their squad, allowing for an Ousmane Dembele departure, he has probably the highest ceiling of any of them. If Barcelona believe injuries will prevent him from reaching that level, then it would make sense to cash in on him while he still retains that potential.