Barcelona agree sale of 19-year-old starlet to Italian football

Barcelona are on the verge of another sale for one of their La Masia talents, according to the latest from the Catalan capital.

As per Jijantes FC, 19-year-old pacey winger Estanis Pedrola is on the verge of a move to Sampdoria. The Genoese side will take Pedrola on loan initially, but will have to pay an obligatory €3m next summer at the end of it.

Barcelona will then hold onto a percentage of any future sale, which Fabrizio Romano puts at 50%. They will also have the option to buy him back for around €7m until the summer of 2025.

This will allow Barcelona a degree of comfort. Even if they feel that Pedrola can be sold for more than €7m after two years in Serie B, it will give them enough control to bring him back in and sell at a profit.

A tall, imposing winger, Pedrola excelled last season at Barca Atletic, with 8 goals in 21 league matches. His pace and the ability to go past defenders could make him a useful forward in Serie B, and he can be particularly devastating if allowed to get into his stride.