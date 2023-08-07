Atletico Madrid turn down first offer for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid are looking to move on Joao Felix this summer, but they have not accepted their first opportunity to do so, according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

Felix appears not to be in their plans this season, and both the player and the team are looking for a solution this season. Felix was suffering from injury issues in preseason, but did not see a single minute in preseason.

Last night it was reported that Al Hilal had made an offer for Felix, but Relevo say that Atletico Madrid have rejected that offer. The Saudi Arabian side were willing to pick up the loan fee (equivalent to the ammortisation for the season for Atletico), as well as Felix’s salary, but Los Colchoneros want him to leave on a permanent deal.

For his part, Felix wants to remain in Europe, and ideally head to Barcelona, but would accept a last-minute exit to Saudi Arabia in order to leave a tricky situation at the Metropolitano.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli have also made their interest known to Felix and Atletico, as they look for a loan move. Felix’s former coach, Jorge Jesus, has made several calls to that effect.

Until either can agree a deal with Atletico, the situation remains in limbo. Yet with Felix’s high salary back on the club’s books, they will not want to have one of their highest earners on the bench next season. One way or another, both they and Felix appear ‘condemned to understand each other’ as the phrase goes in Spain, in order to avoid an uncomfortable season together.