Atletico Madrid star set to stay after second contract offer of the summer

Rarely will a footballer negotiate two contracts in the space of a single transfer window, but it appears that that will be the case.

Although it has not been officially announced by Atletico Madrid, Morata is believed to have signed a new three-year deal this summer until 2026.

Yet with significant interest from Serie A and Saudi Arabia, and a release clause of just €21m, Morata has been the subject of speculation all summer, with Inter the most likely destination until now.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Atletico Madrid offered new deal to Álvaro Morata until 2027, after recently renewing until 2026. It is a concrete possibility that he extends again. He is now expected to stay at Atleti after speaking to Simeone! [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/BZJpblD0S7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 7, 2023

Fabrizio Romano claims that Morata is most likely to stay at the club though, after fresh talks appear to have given light to a new contract which will extend his deal until 2027 – when Morata will turn 34. Following conversations with Diego Simeone, Morata looks set to stay, although his future almost constantly appears to be in the air.

It remains to be seen if this will be accompanied by a change of role. Last season he lost his place to Memphis Depay in the Atletico Madrid attack, scoring 15 goals all season. Simeone seems yet to trust Morata fully, but perhaps this is a point of inflection.