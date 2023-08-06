Xavi Hernandez makes promise to play Barcelona star in natural position

Barcelona had a shaky start to their pre-season tour of the United States, but ultimately ended it in fine style, with a comprehensive victory over Real Madrid, and a narrow one over AC Milan.

One of the standout players from the tour was Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was utilised as a central defender, his natural position, and he certainly impressed in that role, keeping back-to-back clean sheets against Real Madrid and Milan.

Kounde predominantly played as a right-back last season due to Barcelona’s lack of option in the position, but Xavi Hernandez has promised him that he will play as a centre-back more often in the upcoming campaign, as reported by Sport.

Ronald Araujo, who has also filled in at right-back on occasion, particularly in Clasicos, will play there more often next season, with Barcelona also looking to sign a permanent full-back before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona signed Kounde from Sevilla last summer to play as a central defender, although that did not transpire much last season. However, he should now get the chance to stake his claim for one of the two centre-back positions.