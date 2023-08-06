Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja hoping for “five or six” attackers to be signed this month

Valencia suffered their first defeat of pre-season on Saturday, going down 2-1 to Premier League side Aston Villa. Los Che had won their previous four fixtures, including one against fellow LaLiga side Alaves.

All eyes now turn towards the start of the new campaign, with Valencia travelling to face Sevilla on Friday to begin the new LaLiga season. However, head coach Ruben Baraja feels that he is lacking options going into that match, as he told Marca.

“We need wingers and strikers. I don’t know the figure, but most likely five or six players that complements our attack. It is obvious that cash is needed, but you have to continue to trust the transfer market.”

Valencia have yet to sign an attacking player this summer, with only Cenk Ozkacar and Pepelu having been signed. They have let attackers leave, including Edinson Cavani, Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino, so replacements at the very least are absolutely essential in these final weeks of the transfer window.