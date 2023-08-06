Real Sociedad sweating on availability of four players ahead of LaLiga opener

Having finished in fourth place last season, securing Champions League football for the upcoming campaign in the process, Real Sociedad will be aiming for more of the same in 2023-24.

They concluded a productive pre-season schedule in the early hours of Sunday morning, defeating Real Betis 1-0 in San Francisco, with Aihen Munoz scoring the winning goal.

Imanol Alguacil’s side will now return to San Sebastian to prepare for Saturday’s match against Girona, their first of the new LaLiga season. They are already without David Silva, who was forced to retire after suffering a serious knee injury, and as reported by MD, they are sweating on the fitness of four other players.

Martin Zubimendi did not play against Betis due to discomfort, likewise with Alex Sola. Hamari Traore is also suffering with physical problems, while Mohamed-Ali Cho has reportedly suffered a broken hand.

They will all be assessed at the beginning of next week, after which Real Sociedad will hope that they are available for selection against Girona.