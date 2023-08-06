Real Madrid pair to Juni Calafat – “We hope that we sign Kylian Mbappe this summer”

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, having been transfer-listed by the French champions over his decision now to sign a new contract, with this current one expiring next summer.

Real Madrid have been interested to sign Mbappe for multiple years, and they could finally look to bring him to the Spanish capital in the next few weeks.

Two players that are hopeful of Mbappe joining are Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior. The pair were recorded on the phone with Juni Calafat, who has brokered several top deals for Real Madrid in recent seasons, and they admitted that they hoped to see Mbappe at the club.

“Do you want Mbappe to come?”

“Yes, I hope he comes, yes.”

Es surrealista, todos quieren que llegue Mbappé, desde Vinicius hasta el utillero.. pic.twitter.com/usjoQGvj9L — Trunks (@trunksRM) August 5, 2023

PSG are determined to sell Mbappe this summer in order to avoid losing him for free in less than 12 months. Real Madrid have yet to make their move, but it could be coming in the very near future.