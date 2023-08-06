Ousmane Dembele to train with Barcelona on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain move remains on hold

Ousmane Dembele is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain, after the French champions activated his release clause last weekend. Personal terms have been sown up, with only an agreement an agreement between Barcelona and Dembele holding up a deal.

Barcelona and Dembele’s representatives are currently at odds over how much each party will receive from the deal. It has been reported that a 50/50 split would occur, but the LaLiga champions believe that they are entitled to more than €25m.

As the situation rumbles on, Dembele has been left in limbo. He is waiting to join PSG, but until an agreement is reached, he will remain a Barcelona player.

As reported by MD, Dembele is to be present at Barcelona training on Sunday evening, as preparations continue for the start of the new season, as well as Tuesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona could remain at Barcelona until later this month if an agreement is still not reached, and he will no doubt be becoming increasingly agitated by the lack of movement between his agent and the club.