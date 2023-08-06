Manchester City ready to sell Aymeric Laporte after Josko Gvardiol move

Manchester City are set to offload defender Aymeric Laporte this month following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol.

Laporte played a reduced squad role at the Etihad Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign, as City sealed a historic trophy treble, and a first ever Champions League title win.

A lack of a first team action is frustrating the 29-year-old centre back, as he wants to be playing consistently at club level, to keep his starting place with Spain for Euro 2024.

Barcelona have dropped their transfer interest in him after sealing a deal for Inigo Martinez with Premier League side Crystal Palace also tracking him.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, City have made the call to sell Laporte before the summer transfer window closes, to bring in funds after paying £77m to sign Gvardiol.

Laporte is open to remaining in England, but he could return to Spain, if he receives an offer from a Champions League or Europa League team.