Luis Enrique planning to start 2023/24 season without Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe looks certain to miss the start of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The PSG squad are due to return to training tomorrow, ahead of a season opener against Lorient on August 12, and the club are no closer to reaching a resolution with their star player.

Mbappe has been training alone in Paris after being omitted from the preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

However, with the France captain rejecting a renewed contract extension offer at PSG, and a move to Saudi Arabia, the situation is unresolved.

Real Madrid remain confident of completing a transfer move for the 24-year-old but the short term issues need to be settled quickly.

Luis Enrique finds himself on the sidelines of the saga with the former Barcelona boss enduring a difficult first month in charge at the Parc des Princes.

As per reports from Marca, the instruction to sideline Mbappe came from the club ownership, with Enrique still hopeful of working with Mbappe, but his early plans are being made without him.