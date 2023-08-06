Latest Sevilla signing produces impressive display on debut against Atletico Madrid

Sevilla took on Atletico Madrid in their final pre-season friendly in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the match finishing as a draw as Angel Correa cancelling out Rafa Mir’s second half opener.

The match was a promising one for Sevilla, especially because Djibril Sow made his first appearance. The Swiss international midfielder only joined from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, but he produced an impressive display.

Speaking after the match (via MD), Sevilla head coach sung the praises of Sow, although he admitted that the pair do not understand each other at this stage due to the language barrier.

“He still doesn’t understand me because of the language, but he’s played well. He’s a good footballer, he understands the game. He’s smart. I think just by watching him, he’s going to be worth it for us. He will be a good reinforcement for the team.”

Sevilla supporters will certain hope that Sow is an excellent signing for the club, and he certainly has the hallmarks of being one.